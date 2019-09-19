At least 1 dead, 7 injured after tour bus carrying country singer Josh Turner's road crew crashes near Shandon

[FINAL] #CenterIC Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident. Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured. #CHP and #Firefighters will be at scene several hours for investigation and clean up. pic.twitter.com/zVnPEjy5BN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2019

SHANDON, Calif. (KABC) -- A tour bus carrying the road crew of country singer Josh Turner crashed late Wednesday night in Shandon, leaving at least one dead and seven injured, officials say.The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 near McMillan Canyon Road around 11:45 p.m. when the bus skidded roughly 500 feet off the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officials say Turner and the band were on different buses and not injured in the incident after playing a show in the area that night.At least seven people were hurt, including two who suffered "major" injuries, according to CalFire.The victims' names have not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.