At least 1 dead, 7 injured after tour bus carrying country singer Josh Turner's road crew crashes near Shandon

A tour bus carrying the road crew of country singer Josh Turner crashed late Wednesday night in Shandon, leaving at least one dead and seven injured, officials say. (Associated Press/CalFire)

SHANDON, Calif. (KABC) -- A tour bus carrying the road crew of country singer Josh Turner crashed late Wednesday night in Shandon, leaving at least one dead and seven injured, officials say.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 near McMillan Canyon Road around 11:45 p.m. when the bus skidded roughly 500 feet off the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say Turner and the band were on different buses and not injured in the incident after playing a show in the area that night.



At least seven people were hurt, including two who suffered "major" injuries, according to CalFire.

The victims' names have not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
