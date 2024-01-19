Rice Village store empowering sober Texans with non-alcoholic choices

Booze-free in Houston! Sipple is supporting those embracing dry January or living an alcohol-free life. The founders themselves have been embarking on a sober journey.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Since opening in 2021, Sipple has offered customers the taste and experience of traditional alcoholic beverages without the alcohol content.

"They (customers) want something that keeps their quality of life while also having something really enjoyable that doesn't have the negative side effects of alcohol," Co-Founder Helenita Frounfelkner said.

When the Frounfelkners opened the Rice Village shop, it was considered a bold move. There wasn't anything like it at the time in the city.

"Let me tell you, Houston in 2021, people thought we were crazy, they were like, what?" Co-Founder Danny Frounfelkner remembered.

Danny was in the beverage hospitality industry for more than 20 years. He decided to cut back on drinking just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wanted to live a more mindful life. We have three young kids, I wanted to be more present, healthier and create healthy habits for them to see as they grow up," Danny said.

Sipple also aims to be a hub for the community, supporting and encouraging those on their sober journey. You can learn about Native Moons, their health and wellness programs, here.

Sipple is located at 2410 Quenby Street.