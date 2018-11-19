An arson-homicide investigation is underway after two sisters were discovered dead with gunshot wounds in an apartment fire in Westchester.Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire at an apartment building in the 8600 block of Belford Avenue.When firefighters arrived, they found citizens attempting to put out the fire from outside of the apartment. LAFD firefighters went inside the unit and found the two victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene.Police said there was evidence suggesting that both suffered gunshot wounds.Los Angeles police confirmed both were sisters, ages 16 and 27. Coroner officials identified the 16-year-old as Sierra Domonique Brown.LAPD detectives are searching for a 2015 four-door Nissan Altima with the California license plate. No suspect information was released.Anyone with information on the homicide should contact LAPD West Bureau homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.