Sisters found dead with gunshot wounds in Westchester apartment fire

By ABC7.com staff
WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An arson-homicide investigation is underway after two sisters were discovered dead with gunshot wounds in an apartment fire in Westchester.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire at an apartment building in the 8600 block of Belford Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found citizens attempting to put out the fire from outside of the apartment. LAFD firefighters went inside the unit and found the two victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was evidence suggesting that both suffered gunshot wounds.

Los Angeles police confirmed both were sisters, ages 16 and 27. Coroner officials identified the 16-year-old as Sierra Domonique Brown.

LAPD detectives are searching for a 2015 four-door Nissan Altima with the California license plate 7CXN273. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the homicide should contact LAPD West Bureau homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arson investigationhomicidehomicide investigationapartment fireWestchesterLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LA detective arrested on suspicion of rape
DUI suspect in fatal Palmdale crash ID'd as school principal
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Sheriff McDonnell remains 'optimistic' over election vote count
More than 4 million people driving for Thanksgiving holiday
Dafoe becomes van Gogh for 'At Eternity's Gate'
"Dancing with the Stars" Finale at 9 p.m.
Woolsey Fire: Volunteers fill sandbags in ahead of looming rain
Show More
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 2 dead, including gunman
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
2 men killed as fire rips through home in San Bernardino
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother in car while dad shopped
More News