Bear rescued after getting stuck between 2 trailers at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Rescue crews had to sedate the bear and move one of the trailers for better access.
VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- This certainly isn't a sight you see often.

A bear found its way onto to the back lot of Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia last week and proceeded to get stuck between two trailers.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, it took crews from Pico Rivera, Palmdale along with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and animal control services to free the bear.

The rescue took several hours.

The county fire department said crews sedated the bear and moved one of the trailers for better access.

The animal was then safely relocated into the wild.

