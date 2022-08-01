LAPD shuts down Sixth Street Bridge again to limit disruptive activities, blocked traffic

The Sixth Street Bridge was briefly shut down again on Sunday as city officials continue to struggle with dangerous and disruptive behavior on the new span.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Sixth Street Bridge was briefly shut down again on Sunday as city officials continue to struggle with dangerous and disruptive behavior on the new span.

Since the $588 million bridge opened weeks ago, it has been plagued by activity such as street racing, people climbing the arches - even a barber giving a haircut in the middle of lanes.

The Los Angeles Police Department has had to shut down the bridge several times to discourage such activities.

On Sunday, at one point dozens of bicyclists were seen grouping together and blocking off lanes. Some vehicles were parked blocking traffic.

"Look at the traffic - people are literally parked out here on the side where people shouldn't be parked, to unload their vehicles," said Jessie Esparza of La Habra.

As a result LAPD cruisers once again lined up side-by-side to shut down the lanes on Sunday. After the bridge was cleared, it was reopened later Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: City working to fix problems at new Sixth Street Bridge

In the meantime, the city is also working on additional measures to reduce dangerous and illegal behavior.

The LAPD says it has issued more than 57 citations and impounded more than six vehicles over the last week alone.

The city has also approved more than $700,000 for graffiti removal and additional safety measures.

And the City Council is considering a plan to ask city departments for proposals to install more cameras and traffic mitigation measures and long-term efforts to keep traffic on the bridge moving freely without disruption.