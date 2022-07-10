Traffic

Sixth Street Viaduct: Opening celebrations continue Sunday for LA's long-awaited structure

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Sixth Street Viaduct, which will connect Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District and replace one of the city's most iconic structures, will officially open Sunday night following the third straight day of community celebrations.

"It is in many ways the embodiment of what Los Angeles strives to be -- a city that connects community, the cultural capital of the world,'' Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters on the bridge Friday morning.

On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the bridge will be open for pedestrians and bicyclists, with no tickets required. At 7 p.m., it officially opens to vehicle traffic.

Festivities began Friday evening with local dignitaries commemorating completion of the roughly $588 million viaduct -- the largest bridge project in the city's history. This included a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an arch-lighting ceremony.

Saturday's activities began at 2 p.m. and included live music from Ozomatli, along with food trucks, a vintage car display, fireworks and a bridge-lighting.
The project took years longer than anticipated and the final cost is well above original estimates.

It was funded by the Federal Highway Transportation Administration, Caltrans and the city of Los Angeles and city officials the project included the largest number of women workers of any public works development in the nation.

City News Service contributed to this report.
