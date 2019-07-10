El Monte police continue searching for man suspected of impersonating officer, sexually assaulting woman

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- El Monte police continue searching for a man who allegedly impersonated an officer and sexually assaulted a woman during a traffic stop.Police say one week ago, the man disguised as a police officer pulled over a woman at about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Durfee and Magnolia avenues for a fake traffic stop and sexually assaulted her.Police say the man was driving a Ford Crown Victoria with emergency lights, a siren, and a PA system. He was wearing a uniform with fake police patches.The suspect allegedly asked the women for her license and registration, initiated a pat down and sexually assaulted her.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds and muscular. He has brown eyes, black hair and a goatee. He also has tattoos, including three teardrops underneath his right eye and an "8"-cue ball on the side of his neck, as well as a burn mark on his right thumb.Police have released a sketch of the suspect.El Monte police want the public to be on the lookout, and to consider the appearance of the uniform, such as the badge, name tag, common patches on sleeves, and other features not commonly seen on a police officer.Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact El Monte police.