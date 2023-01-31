Skid Row artists displaying work in new show at the Grove

WATCH LIVE

SOCIETY

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 11:45PM
Skid Row artwork on display at the Grove
Skid Row artists are getting the opportunity to showcase their work at the Grove.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many Skid Row artists don't get opportunities to showcase their work.

But right now some artists are seeing their work on display to a wider audience at The Grove.

The art display at the shopping complex is backed by the Studio 526 run by the People Concern, a nonprofit that supports the homeless community in Los Angeles County.

Grove developer and former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso says he decided to display the works after visiting Studio 526.

The works will be on display at The Grove for another month.

