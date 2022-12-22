Skid Row infrastructure project getting $47.5M state grant

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An infrastructure project in Skid Row is getting a $47.5 million state grant for the bicycle connectivity and pedestrian safety program, city councilman Kevin De León announced Thursday.

This will be the largest infrastructure grant ever for Skid Row, according to De León's office.

The project includes over 2.4 miles of bicycle infrastructure, 500 street trees and over 540 pedestrian lights for the downtown Los Angeles neighborhood.

There are plans to build a public plaza at Eighth and San Pedro. There are also plans to have 27,000 square feet of reconstructed sidewalk.

The funding is from an Active Transportation grant, including more than $38 million from the state, and a matching grant of $9 million from the city.

Currently, De León, whose district includes Skid Row, is still facing backlash from being involved in a city council scandal about a leaked racist conversation, which included disparaging Black voters and attempts to manipulate redistricting.

De León's statement from his office noted a commitment to improving conditions in Skid Row, which he called, "the poorest and most overlooked community in all of Los Angeles that is ground zero for homelessness and poverty" and has "faced decades of broken promises.''

He said the grant is one of many ways he is delivering for his constituents.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report