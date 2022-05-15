recall

Varieties of Starburst, Skittles and Life Savers gummies recalled

Mars Wrigley issued a voluntary recall, saying there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies or loose in the bag.
By Ramishah Maruf
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

Mars Wrigley US and Canada issued a voluntary recall of numerous gummy candies Friday, saying there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies or loose in the bag. The gummies were distributed in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The company is recalling certain varieties of Skittle Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Saver gummies after customer complaints. Mars Wrigley said in a statement it isn't aware of any illnesses or injuries caused by the metal strands.

WATCH NOW | Hit play in the video player above to watch the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel

Customers can find out if their product is recalled by reading the first three numbers in the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the packet. Customers can then see if it matches the recalled items listed by Mars Wrigley.

"We are working closely with our retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from stores," a spokesperson from Mars Wrigley Canada said in a statement to CNN Business.

Mars Wrigley did not specify how many units of candy were affected. The company said the products were manufactured by a third party.

Mars Wrigley said those who believe they bought a recalled product should throw it away and contact the company at 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting its website if they have questions.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsfoodrecallnationalu.s. & worldfood safetycandy
RECALL
Congress opens investigation into baby formula shortage: Exclusive
Amid baby formula shortage, experts warn against DIY options
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
Grieving mom speaks out after Congress passes ban on inclined sleepers
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot outside Grand Central Market in downtown LA
Thousands gather at pro-abortion rights rallies in LA, across US
10 killed in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
California's water emergency: What you need to know
3 killed in fiery crash on 118 Freeway in Granada Hills
Camera stores across Southland being targeted by thieves
Hot weather, lack of rain raising concerns about SoCal wildfires
Show More
San Bernardino little league out of snack bar, equipment after theft
A total blood moon eclipse is happening this weekend: How to watch
Buffalo, NY shooting suspect may have planned attack months before
Russians stymied in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO
Glendale 'evacuation alert' sent to phones across SoCal was a drill
More TOP STORIES News