Silver Lake small business owners are working together to keep each other safe

Small business owners in Silver Lake say they've spent thousands of dollars on their stores due to vandalism.
By
SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell and the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce launched a new campaign called Safety on Sunset.

The campaign aims to educate small business owners and employees on what to do if they are witness to minor crimes or victims of harassment.

"There's been a lot of minor crimes, harassment, scaring customers and employees. And scaring customers is something that business owners really can't work with in this climate where they're coming out of a pandemic, they've lost a lot of business," said Natalie Freidberg, president of the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce.

According to LAPD crime data, there's been a 19% increase from 2020 to 2022 in monthly robberies, burglaries and theft in City Council District 13.

"People come in just randomly steal a few dollars out of the tip jar," said Darren LaBorie, owner of Muddy Paw Coffee Shop.

