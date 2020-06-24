Small plane crash caught on camera in Upland

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured the moment a small plane crashed while attempting to land at an airport in Upland Wednesday afternoon.AID7 HD was over the scene as the aircraft hit the runway at Cable Airport, bounced into the air and came to a rest in a field.The pilot was awake and alert, but appeared to be stuck in the cockpit.Emergency crews responded to the area and were able to free the pilot, who was seen shortly after walking around.