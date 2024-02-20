Long Island plane crash: Single-engine plane lands on New York roadway

NEW YORK -- A single-engine plane landed on the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway in New York on Tuesday morning.

The Piper PA-28 landed at Exit 33 / Route 109 in East Farmingdale, Long Island around 11:40 a.m.

The flight took off from Republic Airport in Long Island just before 10 a.m. and was attempting to return to the airport after the pilot reported engine failure.

The plane could be seen flying low over Suffolk County, New York until it landed on the highway.

Both of the occupants on the plane are being treated at local hospitals for minor injuries.

SEE ALSO: At least 2 dead after small plane crashes onto Florida highway, authorities say

A stretch of the road was shut down to give crews an opportunity to remove the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.