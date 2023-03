A small plane made a daring emergency landing on a beach on New York's Long Island.

The video was captured by a woman who happened to witness the landing while walking her dog near the shoreline.

There is another twist in the story as well: the pilot happened to be New York Assemblyman Clyde Vanel.

He says he was practicing maneuvers when the plane's engine failed.

Vanel says he followed FAA procedures to land the plane safely.

No one was injured.