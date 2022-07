CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bystander video captured a wild scene at the Westfield Century City mall Tuesday, as more than a dozen individuals grabbed high-end merchandise and scrambled away on foot and in cars.Police say a total of 14 male suspects grabbed goods that included high-end handbags and purses and ran out of the mall.Video shows them fleeing out the Nordstrom entrance and at least several suspects were seen getting into a waiting car.Video of the incident is circulating on social media and police are reviewing the footage as part of their investigation.An estimated value of the stolen merchandise has not been released.No suspects are in custody at this time.