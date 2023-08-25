4 charged in series of smash-and-grab robberies at SoCal malls

The four suspects allegedly stole more than half a million dollars in merchandise from malls in Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The state Attorney General's Office charged four people Friday in connection with a trio of organized smash-and-grab retail thefts in Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

Ziona Janea Famoso, Jordan Harris, Alana Hart, and Jason Jaylom Smith, all 18 years old, were named in a 14-count felony complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

All four defendants are facing a charge of organized retail theft.

Famoso and Hart are charged with taking part in an Aug. 1 heist at a Burberry outlet store in Riverside County, making off with nearly $100,000 in merchandise.

Harris and Smith are charged with allegedly carrying out an armed carjacking in Los Angeles County on Aug. 7, with an allegation that Harris used a firearm during the crime.

Famoso and Hart also are accused of taking part in an Aug. 8 smash-and-grab robbery at the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand Mall in Glendale, making off with roughly $300,000 in merchandise.

Famoso, Hart and Harris are accused of taking part in an Aug. 12 robbery at the Nordstrom store at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center, from which more than $350,000 in merchandise was taken.

Among the various charges are burglary, grand theft, vandalism and robbery.

The criminal complaint also alleges that Hart and Smith were out on bail or their own recognizance in previous cases at the time of the alleged crimes.

"Organized retail theft harms businesses, retailers and consumers -- and puts the public at risk," state Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

"I want to thank our local law enforcement partners for their work in apprehending the suspects in this case. The California Department of Justice and its partners will continue fighting to keep our communities, businesses and consumers safe from retail theft and other crimes."