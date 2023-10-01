Irvine police arrested 3 women and a female teen believed to be responsible for a series of smash-and-grab robberies.

Irvine police arrest 4 in alleged smash-and-grab gang responsible for $11,000 in thefts

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Irvine police recorded a rare victory in the fight against increasingly brazen smash-and-grab retail thefts.

Detectives tracked down and arrested all four thieves believed to be behind an organized smash-and-grab robbery at the Nike store in Carlsbad.

Among those arrested: a 14-year-old and two 19-year-olds.

The group is also alleged to be responsible for multiple smash-and-grab retail thefts across Orange County, with more than $11,000 in losses.

The suspects were identified as: Kristen Jamie Himbarger, 19, of Los Angeles; China Celeste Morris, 24, of Highland; and a 14-year-old female juvenile. Arrested on a grand theft warrant was Anaiya Syrai Cole, 19, of San Pedro.