How Mega Props and Sets Are Made for TV and Ads

From the outside, Smash Design Studios in Alvin, Texas, looks like an ordinary building, but when you step inside, it's the place where some of the biggest sets from television and ads are created! Steven Ramirez is the mastermind behind the whimsical art studio, which has created brand displays and designs for rapper Travis Scott, NBA star James Harden, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, the Houston Texans and the World Music Awards to name a few!