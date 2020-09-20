VIDEO: Bobcat Fire spawns 'smokenado' near Big Pine amid strong winds

The incredible video was caught near Big Pine Highway and Largo Vista.
Strong, erratic winds have been a major factor in spreading the blaze, which erupted in the Angeles National Forest on Sept. 6.
WATCH: Meteorologist Dallas Raines breaks down how 'fire tornados' form during wildfire events
Fire officials say those winds have been fueling the blaze as it moves north.
The raging inferno continued its march Sunday across the San Gabriel Mountains and burned semi-rural properties in the community of Juniper Hills. The fire scorched 99,428 acres as of Sunday morning.
Containment of the blaze remains at 15%. Full containment is not expected until Oct. 30, officials say.
