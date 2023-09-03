New SNAP work requirements now in effect: Here's who qualifies and what's changing

Basically, more low-income Americans will be required to work in order to receive food stamps.

The start of September brings big changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

Congress made changes to the program that are now in place.

Able-bodied adults up to 50 years old who don't have children will now have to show proof they're working at least 80 hours a month or that they're enrolled in an education or training program to receive SNAP benefits.

In October, that age requirement will increase to 52.

Homeless people, veterans and adults up to age 24 who aged out of foster care are exempt from the new mandates.

According to Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, about 750,000 adults could lose their benefits.