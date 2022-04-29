photography

Pixy released: Pocket-sized, free-flying camera from Snapchat owner

"With the simple tap of a button, Pixy flies in four preset flight paths," Snap says.
EMBED <>More Videos

Snapchat owner unveils pocket-sized flying camera

PHILADELPHIA -- Have you ever had to ask a passing stranger to take a picture of you and a group of friends or family?

A new flying camera from the parent company of the social app Snapchat may be just what you need.

Snap's new pocket-sized Pixy camera can snap pictures while it hovers, circles or flies a few feet above you.

The camera does not have a controller.

"Everything you need to capture the moment from a new perspective is right in the palm of your hand. With the simple tap of a button, Pixy flies in four preset flight paths. It can float, orbit, and follow wherever you lead, without a controller or any setup. And, Pixy finds its home in your hand, landing gently at the end of the flight," Snap said in a press release Thursday.

The photos transfer automatically to your Snapchat memories and can be shared to all your social channels.

"With a few taps, you can automatically crop into portrait and apply quick Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut. Then, share to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or any other platform," Snap says.

It's on sale now and costs $229.99.

Snap says there are a few things to know before you use your Pixy, including FAA laws and regulations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial mediau.s. & worldphotographysnapchat
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Highland Park celebrates winners of high school photo competition
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
How a Black photographer felt capturing Jan. 6 chaos
Photographer celebrates LA Koreatown neighborhood
TOP STORIES
Child attacked by coyote in Huntington Beach
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
Barstow aunt speaks out on nephew's death: 'Everybody is devastated'
Community leaders urge unity as city marks 30 years since LA riots
Lawmakers propose giving $200 to some CA taxpayers amid budget surplus
Music festivals, events returning to Long Beach near Queen Mary
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Show More
Driver in custody after doing donuts during wild LA chase
Make-A-Wish recipient steals show in draft's heartwarming moment
LA County COVID cases still high, with yet another variant growing
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Man caught on video beating dog repeatedly for 15 minutes in Duarte
More TOP STORIES News