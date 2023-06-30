Snoop Dogg fans can try the Munchie Meal at a restaurant takeover in Inglewood for a limited time.

Snoop Dogg-themed Jack in the Box opens in Inglewood for limited time

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Snoop Dogg and Jack in the Box are teaming up. Fans of the rapper can try a new meal for a limited time at a restaurant takeover in Inglewood.

"Dogg in tha Box is the mash up fans never knew they needed but will never forget, transporting them to what Jack in the Box would look like in the Snoopiverse," a press release said.

The $14 dollar Snoop Munchie Meal, which is available nationwide, includes a loaded chicken sandwich with spicy sauce, a crunchy taco, curly fries, baked brownie and a Sprite.

On top of that, a free vanilla Snoopadelic Shake comes with every Munchie Meal.

Customers who visit can also sit on "Snoop's throne" and enjoy a mural featuring the rapper and Jack Box, according to the release.

The Inglewood pop-up is open now at 1220 Centinela Ave. through Sunday.