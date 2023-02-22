Blizzard warning issued for SoCal mountains, with snow also expected at unusually low elevations

A powerful storm is bringing snow to lower elevations and a blizzard to the mountains of Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A storm expected to be the coldest of the season is blowing into Southern California, bringing chilly rain and snow at low elevations.

The snow is expected to fall as low as 1,000 to 1,500 feet, meaning areas like Santa Clarita and lower-lying areas of the Inland Empire will see a rare coat of powder.

And at higher elevations, the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning starting Friday morning for the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The service predicts from 2 to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains above 4,000 feet, falling even as heavy winds gust up to 75 mph.

Below that, at elevations of 2,000 to 4,000 feet, about 6-12 inches of snow are expected.

Visibility at that time is expected to be very low and travel is not advised through those areas. The blizzard warning is in effect from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Passes like the Grapevine and the Cajon Pass are likely to also see dangerous driving conditions. Drivers are advised to bring chains and a full tank of gas and be prepared for difficult weather and road closures.

"They're expecting snow to drop as low as 1,000 feet," said Mark Bishoff with Caltrans. "The top of the Grapevine is a little over 4,000 feet, so they're expecting it to be impacted by snow."

Powerful, chilly winds were already blowing through sections of the Antelope Valley and Inland Empire by Tuesday afternoon as ominous dark clouds formed on the horizon.

The storm front was sweeping down from the Canadian Rockies and the Yukon, with the leading edge arriving late Tuesday. But the brunt of it will start Thursday, with heavy rain at lower elevations. Some communities can expect to see 3-4 inches of rain by the weekend.

Agencies like Caltrans and the CHP were mobilizing Tuesday for expected road closures and preparing to help drivers stuck on mountain roads.

"It's gonna be a safety concern," said Officer Monique Mischeaux with the CHP. "If it's not safe for the motoring public to use those highways, we will shut them down. That's why we want people to prepare in advance."