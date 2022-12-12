Storm brings snow to SoCal mountain areas; CHP escorting traffic through Grapevine

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A major storm continued to make its way across Southern California on Monday, dumping snow in the mountain areas and prompting the California Highway Patrol to begin escorting traffic on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine.

"With snow levels staying around 3,500 feet for most of the morning and more showers coming, it is best to avoid the (Tejon Pass) until later today," the National Weather Service said in a statement. CHP escorts began shortly before 4 a.m.

The Angeles National Forest said roads in the forest might be very slick and/or closed due to rain or snow. Tire or snow chain requirements could be in effect.

The Weather Service had warned of a cold "atmospheric bowling ball'' that would produce a "strike'' of snow as it crosses through the Grapevine overnight into Monday morning.

As of 6 a.m., showers and isolated thunderstorms were making their way east across the region, with storm activity expected to continue through most of the morning before weakening.