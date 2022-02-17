Snowstorm is mixed bag for San Bernardino Mountains: Good for ski resorts, bad for roads

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A mid-February storm brought much needed snow to local mountain resorts, although it made driving on Tuesday night treacherous on mountain roads.Tire chain conditions were finally lifted around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highways 330 and 18, as snowplows were finally able to clear roads and removed dozens of vehicles abandoned during the storm."The roads were real fun," said Big Bear Lake resident Rick Walker sarcastically. "We get a lot of people from out of town that don't know how to drive in the snow and it really makes it hectic."After a relatively dry January, the snow came at the perfect time for operators of ski and snowboard resorts. Snow Valley spokesperson Dave Miller said they prefer when storms come in mid-week, especially if a holiday weekend is right around the corner."The timing is perfect," said Miller. "We love to have midweek storms, because all of us who drive on the roads know when the roads are clear, it makes it a much better drive for us."