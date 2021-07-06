Personal Finance

Pain at the pump intensifies amid highest gas prices in nearly a decade in SoCal

Southern Californians are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices soar to their highest points in nearly a decade.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County is $4.33, $4.29 in Orange County, $4.28 in Ventura County, $4.27 in San Bernardino County and $4.25 in Riverside County.

The average price in L.A. County has increased 20 of the past 22 days, rising 8.4 cents to its highest amount since Oct. 25, 2012, according to figures from the
AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, 8.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.24 greater than one year ago.

The average price has increased over $1 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in oil prices and an uptick in demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average is $3.13.



City News Service contributed to this report.
