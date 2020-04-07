Coronavirus

Valley Village photographer captures "quartraits" of SoCal families amid COVID-19

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local photographer has come up with a creative way to photograph people while maintaining "physical distancing." The result has started a whole new style and trend that he hopes will give back to the community.

Eyewitness News photojournalist Sean Patrick Lewis captured the sights and sounds of the taking of quarantine portraits, or as the photographer, Innis Casey, calls them, "Quartraits."

"I live right here in Valley Village, and I absolutely love this community," Casey said. "Obviously, everything stopped so I grabbed my camera and started walking around my neighborhood and started taking pictures."

Watch the video above for more on this story, and to see more of Innis Casey's photography, check out his Instagram account: @inniscaseyphotography.
