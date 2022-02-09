jeopardy

SoCal students battle for bragging rights on 'Jeopardy! National College Competition'

SoCal students competing on 'Jeopardy! National College Competition'

"Jeopardy! National College Championship" kicks-off Tuesday featuring local students from the University of Southern California, Pomona College and Caltech.

They are competing for the grand prize of $250,000. And if they win, they'll get college bragging rights too!

"My house here at Caltech in the past every day after dinner we'd put Jeopardy on in the lounge," said Touissant Pegues, a senior at Caltech.

"It all sort of sprung from feeling like, 'this is the time,' to do something new," said Lauren Rodriguez, a senior at Pomona College.

Longtime Jeopardy fan and University of Southern California student, Sarah Salisbury, said she took the test on a whim.

"I'm super trilled that I now get to say that it panned out," said Salisbury.

"Jeopardy! National College Championship" hosted by Mayim Bialik debuts TUESDAY, FEB. 8, on ABC. The hour-long tournament episodes will air at 8 P.M. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through Feb. 22.

Watch the video above for the whole story.



MORE | 'Jeopardy!' brings college tournament to prime time
Host Mayim Bialik brings "Jeopardy!" to prime time to kick off a new tournament. 36 students from 36 different schools get the chance to compete for a grand prize of $250,000 in the Jeopardy National College Championship.

Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgamescaltechabccollegestudentsjeopardyusc
