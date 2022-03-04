Society

Ukrainian families in SoCal worry about loved ones as Russia's attack on Ukraine intensifies

Ukrainian families in SoCal worry about loved ones amid war in Ukraine

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Russian attack on Ukraine is taking a psychological toll on some families in Southern California.

"We are asking them every day, texting: 'How are you guys?' Like, give me a few words. It's super hard," said Hanna Tverdokhlib.

Tverdokhlib is a Ukrainian immigrant who lives in Long Beach with her son. She spends her days trying to stay in touch with family members and friends who are still in Ukraine.

She says she tries to stay calm when her texts aren't immediately returned.

"What can we say? You know, we feel even some, you know, some I don't know how to explain it, some shame, like we are safe here. We are safe here in the U.S., but it's not easier. Your mind can just explode," said Tverdokhlib

Tverdokhlib says some of her relatives are living underground in the subway stations, now turned into bomb shelters.

For now, she and her son pray and do what they can to show their support from here in Southern California.

