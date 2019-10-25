SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Schools and colleges throughout the Santa Clarita region were closing on Thursday and Friday due to multiple wildfires burning throughout the area. Here are the latest school closures:
WILLIAM S. HART DISTRICT SCHOOLS CLOSED
High Schools - Academy of the Canyons, Bowman, Canyon, Castaic, Golden Valley, Hart, Learning Post, Saugus, Valencia, West Ranch
Junior Highs - Arroyo Seco, Le Mesa, Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte, Sierra Vista,
Golden Oak Adult School
Independent study
Sequoia School
NEWHALL SCHOOL DISTRICT:
All schools and district office closed Friday due to fire and air quality.
SAUGUS UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT:
District schools closed Friday.
ALL CASTAIC UNION SCHOOLS CLOSED
All schools and the district office closed on Friday, Oct. 25.
COLLEGE OF THE CANYONS
All classes at both campuses canceled for Thursday.
MOORPARK COLLEGE
Campus closed as of 5 p.m. Thursday due to poor air quality.
Other Ventura County Community College District campuses remain open, but check here for the latest weather alerts.
CAL ARTS CLOSED
Campus closed on Thursday. A decision about whether to close Friday will be made by 5 a.m. Monitor campus website for updates.
Tick Fire school closures: Campuses that are closing due to danger from SoCal blazes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More