Tick Fire school closures: Campuses that are closing due to danger from SoCal blazes

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Schools and colleges throughout the Santa Clarita region were closing on Thursday and Friday due to multiple wildfires burning throughout the area. Here are the latest school closures:High Schools - Academy of the Canyons, Bowman, Canyon, Castaic, Golden Valley, Hart, Learning Post, Saugus, Valencia, West RanchJunior Highs - Arroyo Seco, Le Mesa, Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte, Sierra Vista,Golden Oak Adult SchoolIndependent studySequoia SchoolAll schools and district office closed Friday due to fire and air quality.District schools closed Friday.All schools and the district office closed on Friday, Oct. 25.All classes at both campuses canceled for Thursday.Campus closed as of 5 p.m. Thursday due to poor air quality.Other Ventura County Community College District campuses remain open, but check here for the latest weather alerts. Campus closed on Thursday. A decision about whether to close Friday will be made by 5 a.m. Monitor campus website for updates.