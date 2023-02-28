SoCalGas seeks approval to raise rates in 2024

After sky-high bills last month, Southern California Gas Co. is looking to raise customers' rates next year as part of its regular rate-setting process.

If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, average bills could go up by about $8 dollars a month.

"The average residential monthly bill using 36 therms per month would increase by approximately $8.62 per month in 2024," if the utility's request is approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, according to a SoCalGas fact sheet. "Individual customer bills may vary."

The proposed increases are for fixed costs - including upgrading infrastructure and retaining staff -- and are not the same as recent increases that were due to a spike in wholesale natural gas prices, the utility said.

Virtual forums for public input on the proposed increase are scheduled for March 6 and 15.

"As a regulated utility, SoCalGas does not make a profit from customers' consumption of natural gas," the company fact sheet noted.