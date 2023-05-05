Soccer coach accused of sexually assualting minors in Westlake Village; LASD seek more victims

A 65-year-old soccer coach has been accused of sexually assaulting minors in the Westlake Village area and investigators believe there may be more victims who have not come forward.

The sheriff's department says the incidents occurred between 2011 and 2022.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Ernandes Evaristo Dasilva, who also goes by Nando, had access to student athletes under the age of 14 and was allegedly involved in incidents dating back to 2011.

"Based on Mr. Dasilva's access to sports students, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," read a statement released by LASD.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD's Special Victims Bureau toll free hotline at 877-710-5273.