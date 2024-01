Social security benefits going up in 2024 by 3.2%

The Social Security Administration announced earlier this fall that recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 3.2% beginning this month.

The Social Security Administration announced earlier this fall that recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 3.2% beginning this month.

The Social Security Administration announced earlier this fall that recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 3.2% beginning this month.

The Social Security Administration announced earlier this fall that recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 3.2% beginning this month.

Senior citizens will see an increase in their social security benefits in 2024.

The Social Security Administration announced earlier this fall that recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 3.2% beginning this month.

That comes out to an average of more than $50 per month.

This is the third year in a row for a bump in payments as a result of inflation.

However it is a much smaller increase compared to the past two years.