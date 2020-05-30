Society

2 officers injured as hundreds of George Floyd protesters march through Downtown Los Angeles

The demonstration, started out as a mostly peaceful protest, but escalated around 7 p.m. with some protesters seen vandalizing property and confronting police.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two officers were injured after confrontations with protesters who marched through Downtown Los Angeles Friday evening over the death of George Floyd.

The demonstration started out as a mostly peaceful protest, but escalated around 7 p.m. with some protesters seen vandalizing property and confronting police.

The protesters walked though streets chanting "I can't breathe" and onto the 110 Freeway near the L.A. Live venue.

Some protesters began to sit on the northbound 110 Freeway near 6th and 7th streets and stop traffic.

The California Highway Patrol shut down the southbound lanes but traffic was not moving in either direction of the freeway.

Tear gas and fireworks were deployed after a scuffle between officers and the protesters.

The conditions of the injured officers were unknown.

Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countydowntown lachpprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County cleared to reopen dine-in restaurants, hair salons
Gov. Newsom gets emotional, talks racism and COVID-19
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
George Floyd protesters clash with police after shutting Hwy 101 down in NorCal
Trump attempts to explain 'looting leads to shooting' tweet
Personal trainer shares insight into experience as black American
Veterans deliver gift cards in South El Monte to help those in need
Show More
When you were sick in January, it probably wasn't COVID-19
9 arrested at Black Lives Matter protest in Fontana
Working from home? Your boss can track what you're doing.
Some tips for having a wedding in the age of coronavirus
Riverside County officials propose $10K grants for small businesses
More TOP STORIES News