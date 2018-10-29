9 SoCal spots where you can shop and eat local

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3030588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Find art, home décor and more at Arts District Co-Op in downtown L.A.

Grand Central Market has been a mainstay in downtown L.A. for 100 years now, and this foodie heaven offers more dining options than ever.

Burgers, hot dogs, shakes and malts are Ruby's Diner's specialties, but the family restaurant has much more.

SoCal locals can satisfy their sweet tooths without any guilt when they indulge in Maxine's Heavenly Cookies.

A local young entrepreneur created his own solution to oversize skateboards, and his business became a quick hit.

Have you dozed off while driving? You can shop Alert Drops to help keep you awake and avoid a car accident.

Based in LA, Monsivais & Co. offers vintage hand-tailoring caps

Stop Staring! features vintage dresses and other unique clothing that will make heads turn.

Hey Los Angeles, let's shop local! There are so many great things proudly made right here, in L.A. Hear the stories behind SoCal shops and companies, and see where you can get the goods below.The Melrose Trading Post offers a unique shopping experience every Sunday on Melrose Avenue in the Fairfax District. You'll find handcrafted artisan goods, arts and crafts, fashion, furniture and all kinds of other made-in-L.A. stuff. Through vendor and admission fees, the Melrose Trading Post has become the most successful, ongoing social enterprise program in the history of the Los Angeles Unified School District. They also offer jobs to high school students to give them real-world job experience. Between 4,000 and 5,000 people visit every weekend to shop, hang out and listen to the music performed by local musicians. If you haven't already been, check it out:(See video above)The Arts District Co-Op is a flea market of sorts in the heart of the downtown L.A. Arts District. It's a place for vendors to come together and sell goods like clothing, jewelry, purses, fine art, home décor, plants and over 250 different candle scents -- talk about made in L.A.! The Co-Op gives vendors a home so their customers will always have a place to find their products, even if the vendors themselves are always moving around. If you're looking for a one-stop shop for all of your crafty needs, the Arts District Co-Op is definitely a great place to shop.An L.A. classic, downtown L.A.'s Grand Central Market, just celebrated 100 years, and former owner Adele Yellin wanted to celebrate by publishing a cookbook. Throughout its 100 years, the Market has seen a lot of people, and Adele wanted to honor all of them in a fun way, as well as accentuate the fact that community and food go hand-in-hand, especially at the Grand Central Market. This book is a collection of history, stories and recipes to celebrate the vendors of both past and present.Ruby's Diner started off as a small diner at the end of the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, but 35 years later, it's become a SoCal staple and a beloved American diner nationwide. The name was inspired by founder Doug Cavanaugh's mother, and the 1940s-themed diner takes you back to a simpler time. Burgers, hot dogs, shakes and malts are their specialties, but the family restaurant has much more.The Ruby Dooby Foundation carries on the legacy of giving and compassion embodied by Ruby Cavanaugh, who adored children.L.A. locals have a reputation for being healthy, and L.A.'s own Maxine's Heavenly Cookies are the perfect sweet treat for health nuts everywhere. Gluten-free and vegan, they only use sustainably-sourced ingredients in their cookies, which have no refined sugar.Twelve-year-old Carson Kropfl was annoyed that his skateboard never fit in his locker at school, so he did something about it. When he was only 11 years old, he created a skateboard that would fit in his backpack and locker. He took this idea to "Shark Tank" and next thing he knew, Sir Richard Branson was investing in his idea! Locker Boards are 17 inches and they are all made from recycled decks.If you're like thousands of other drivers, you've probably dozed off while behind the wheel. While coffee and caffeine might not keep you awake, there's something new that's made in L.A. that could save you from a dangerous situation. Alert Drops were created by Anson Williams (you remember him as Potsie Weber in "Happy Days") to wake you up with a simple burst of citric acid and sour lemon. The natural concoction works instantly and is meant to keep you awake and alert while you drive.Monsivais & Co. is a small one-man brand based in Los Angeles. Damian Monsivais has always had an infatuation with the early 20th Century and his shop is the proof! He was looking for a specific cap design and couldn't find it anywhere, so he started hand-tailoring caps that have the same cuts as those seen in the 1910s-30s. Using his vintage sewing machine and tools, he constructs every cap in his shop, where he also offers a selection of retro bags, dresses, shirts, and patches.Stop Staring! is a line of vintage dresses created by Alicia Estrada right here, in L.A. Established in 1997, Stop Staring! is a leader of the retro-chic movement inspired by the '40s and '50s. The way that Alicia designs and cuts each dress helps them fit and flatter any body type. She started by designing her own wardrobe and then was asked by the right person where she got her clothes and the rest is history. Today, Stop Staring! is sold in thousands of boutiques all over the world and has been featured in magazines such as Vogue, People and Allure. If you wear one of Alicia's dresses, people are bound to stop and stare!