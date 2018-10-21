SOCIETY

Children's Hospital LA patient steals Pharrell Williams' heart at gala

EMBED </>More Videos

A patient of CHLA stole the heart of hip-hop artist Pharrell Williams during a touching moment at the hospital's "From Paris with Love" gala. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A patient of Children's Hospital Los Angeles stole the heart of hip-hop artist Pharrell Williams during a touching moment at the hospital's "From Paris with Love" gala Saturday night.

Nine-year-old Eliana Georges went on stage during the rapper's musical performance, danced with him and told him she loved him. The little girl then told the audience she wanted a moment with the rapper, who turned off his mic and hers. The two spoke privately as she placed her hand on his shoulder and shared a heartfelt hug.

Eliana spoke with Eyewitness News on the red carpet and shared her big dreams.

"I want to be a baby nurse, a doctor, a singer, an actress," she said excitedly.

EMBED More News Videos

There were big names at the big gala for Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Saturday.



Other big names crowded the Microsoft Theater for the big gala, which raised $5.5 million for the hospital by the end of the night.

Among the honorees was legendary L.A. Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who skipped the Dodgers' Game 7 to receive the Courage to Care award from CHLA.

ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was also honored at the black-tie event. CHLA took care of his newborn son, Billy, last year, and Kimmel helped raise awareness about health care in the country.

"By donating and helping these people, giving a gift to parents and families, you never know," he said. "Ours is one, and we thank you."

Of the $5.5 million raised for the hospital, $1 million was donated by Kimmel and his wife, Molly.

To donate to CHLA, visit chla.org/ways-help.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildren's healthhealthcelebrityjimmy kimmelChildren's Hospital Los Angelesdonationsmedical researchcharitycommunitychildrenDowntown LALos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
These DIY Flintstones Halloween costumes are straight out of Bedrock
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Woman who blocked man from entering building defends herself
Long Beach students take part in brass rubbing project
More Society
Top Stories
Georgia police officer from Southern California shot to death
Rams jump to 7-0 start with 39-10 win over 49ers
Ingram, Rondo, Paul face suspensions after Lakers-Rockets brawl
4 injured after houses catch fire in Ventura neighborhood
Dodgers World Series merch flying off shelves across Southland
Dodgers headed to World Series after 5-1 win over Brewers
Woman who blocked man from entering building defends herself
4 Americans among 5 killed in Costa Rica rafting accident
Show More
Los Angeles Angels name Brad Ausmus as new manager
10,000 participate in annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
Los Angeles Chargers beat Tennessee Titans 20-19 in London
Purdue student with terminal cancer gets to watch upset he predicted
More News