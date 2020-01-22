community journalist

99-year-old golfer keeps on swinging in Long Beach

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Evelyn Haesloop might be 99-years-old, but not much can stop her from getting in her three rounds of golf every week.

"Not many people have that much energy to keep going," said Haesloop. "I think age is just a number."

Haesloop was born in Long Beach and raised in Canada. She picked up golf when she and her husband moved back to Southern California in the 1950's.

"There weren't a lot of women on the golf course," she said. "But, since then, there have been more women's groups."

Haesloop said she plays golf to socialize with her friends, who she calls family.

"Evelyn is 99 years old, working on her 100th year on the planet, she golfs 3 times a week, she just got her drivers test again," said friend and fellow golfer, Ann Burke. "She is an inspiration."

Haesloop was recognized at Little Recreation Golf Club for playing the most rounds in 2019. She joined the club in 1975, making her the longest-serving member at the club.

Club President Joyce Ricci said that Evelyn accounts her long life to eating well, socializing, avoiding stress and a shot of Canadian Club whisky at night.

When asked how long she plans to keep playing golf, Evelyn chuckled and said, "as long as I can."

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylong beachlos angeles countysouthern californiacommunity journalistlong beachrecreationelderlygolfin the communityhobbies
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Senegalese shop shares the tradition of waist beads in Inglewood
Women's March LA: Children also demand women's rights alongside parents
Skate Like A Girl is breaking gender barriers in skateboarding
Walk With Sally provides support to children of family members affected by cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP investigating prank as possible motive in IE crash
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Phone threat prompts lockdown at high school in Sylmar
Kaiser Woodland Hills to temporarily close after water main break
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Granada Hills area
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Show More
Man accused of killing boss because he was pro-Trump
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
High number of fatal crashes in SoCal linked to road rage, data shows
LAX screening passengers as coronavirus reaches US
Furries to the rescue: Costumed conventioneers save woman
More TOP STORIES News