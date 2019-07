EMBED >More News Videos Take a look back at some of the famous moms and dads who have been blessed with new additions so far this year

Just days before Mother's Day, comedian Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer have welcomed their first child.Schumer posted on Instagram Monday afternoon that the child, a boy, was born 10:55 p.m. Sunday."Our royal baby was born," she wrote, a nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn son who arrived just hours later Schumer did not disclose the baby's name. She had previously announced the child's sex in a separate Instagram post.