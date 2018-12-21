SOCIETY

Anaheim clears homeless encampment at Maxwell Park, offers 200 beds

Officials cleared out a homeless encampment at a popular park in Anaheim on Friday, and dozens of people in need were moved to an emergency shelter.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
This particular encampment sprung up at Maxwell Park about two months ago, according to the city of Anaheim.

In recent days, the homeless were warned this day was coming, but a new law is in effect that requires a city to provide beds for the homeless who are moved out.

An emergency shelter with 200 beds is located not too far from Angel Stadium. Thirty-five people living at Maxwell Park were brought there on Thursday, and so far, 20 have agreed to take up the city of Anaheim's' offer for a bed at the shelter.

Anaheim City Spokesperson Mike Lyster explained why the transition is happening.

"We got a library right here, we got homes 100 yards from us, we got schools right behind us. The equally sad part of this is that there's a tremendous impact on the neighborhood from an encampment like this. We need to address both of those things, and now we have a humane option for folks who've been living on this sidewalk..." Lyster said.

A number of homeless advocates have been helping out with the transition. Some say it isn't the perfect solution but it's a start.

"There's still a lot we have to do," said homeless advocate Heidi Zimmerman. "We have to monitor the shelters, make sure that people are treated with dignity and that there's a solution. Once they go to the shelter, where do they go after that?"
