Armenia Fund hosts 23rd annual Thanksgiving Day telethon

This year's telethon will focus on supporting refugees and those who have lost their lives in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Armenia Fund hosted its 23rd annual Thanksgiving Day Telethon on Thursday.

There have been massive protests recently, including protests in Los Angeles, to raise awareness of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This year's telethon will focus on raising money to support the approximately 100,000 refugees and the families of those who have lost their lives in the conflict.

The telethon is available to stream at armeniafund.org

RELATED: Pro-Armenia protesters shut down part of Hollywood Boulevard amid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
