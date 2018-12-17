SOCIETY

Boy from Congo, 8, undergoes surgery in LA to remove facial tumor

EMBED </>More Videos

Matadi, an 8-year-old boy who came to LA with help from Dikembe Mutombo to remove a tumor on his face, has undergone the surgery.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An 8-year-old boy who came to Los Angeles to remove a massive tumor on his face has undergone the surgery.

Matadi was flown to the United States from the Congo with help from retired NBA star Dikembe Mutombo.

Mutombo is originally from the Congo and his foundation has built a hospital there.


The foundation sponsored the boy's trip to Los Angeles, where he underwent surgery Sunday at the Osborne Head & Neck Foundation for free.

The Ronald McDonald house is also providing housing for him and his father while he recovers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysurgerytumormedicalLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
LAX flights delayed after Delta plane clips another
Father of 4-year-old South LA girl pleads not guilty in her death
Dangerous surf: 8-12 foot swells pound SoCal coast
10 suspects sought in Beverly Grove pop-up store burglary
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Holiday travel season: More Americans to travel this year
Show More
SoCal sees light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday
Woolsey Fire: Free debris removal deadline extended
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Woman in her 20s killed in Woodland Hills crash
Young couple killed after car crashes into Hyde Park building
More News