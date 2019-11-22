Brentwood school thanks firefighters who battled Getty Fire

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When the Getty Fire tore through the hills of Brentwood in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, many of the families who attend Kenter Canyon Elementary Charter School were evacuated.
"I woke up to the sound of sirens and somebody ringing my doorbell. At 2:30 I ran. My parents told me there was a fire. I quickly grabbed my stuff, put on my clothes and jumped into the car. I could smell the smoke in the air," said student Julia Reinman.
"It was a little scary. I started to cry as we drove away. But, not tears of fear. Tears of joy because I saw the firefighters moving fast and they would take care of putting it out," said second-grade student Guy Heilweil.
On Thursday, students invited firefighters from Station 19 who serve their school and community to say "thank you."
"Respect, perseverance, responsibility, and dependability. These values that are emphasized in our school were evident in the work of our firefighters. Thank you firefighters," said student Jett del Giorgio.
"I saw the firefighters working hard to save our homes and our lives. We are so lucky to have them protecting us," said Reinman.
In addition to the assembly, Kenter Canyon Student Council raised $3,500 to purchase personalized brush kits or Station 19's firefighters.
"All of our equipment, our brush boots, our pants, our Nomex jacket that we put on, our goggles, our helmet, spare clothes," listed LAFD Capt. Michael Moreland, who is assigned to Station 19.
The firefighters constantly engage in outreach with the community, especially with young students. But, Moreland says he's never experienced an event like this.
"All of us are dads and we appreciate it when our kids say thanks dad, thanks mom," said Moreland.
