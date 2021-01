EMBED >More News Videos "The vaccines don't arrive magically in some state facility," Newsom said, as he explained challenges distributing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

CENTURY CITY (KABC) -- Chaos was seen inside a Century City mall Sunday night after anti-mask protesters tried to force their way into several stores.Video posted on Twitter showed people shouting at each other inside Westfield Century City.One woman who said she's a doctor lashed out at the anti-maskers, saying her mother is hospitalized with COVID.LAPD officers were on hand but at times, things appeared to come very close to getting out of hand.Some workers appeared to barricade themselves inside the store to keep the protesters out.