Los Angeles Chargers honor woman for driving into Woolsey Fire zone to save horses

ABC7 has partnered with the Los Angeles Chargers to honor hometown heroes during all home games.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
ABC7 has partnered with the Los Angeles Chargers to honor hometown heroes during all home games.

On Sunday, the team introduced a woman who drive into the Woolsey Fire while thousands of people scrambled to flee their homes.

Jess Phoenix was on a mission to save horses that were left behind to fend for themselves. She drove her truck and horse trailer right into the fire zone not just once - but four times. Each time she saved a horse.

"I thought, I would not want to be somebody terrified unable to move their horse in a fire and have nobody to call, no help to turn to. So I said, OK, I better go out and make a difference," she said.

At halftime, the Chargers presented Phoenix with a personalized Chargers jersey and she got a standing ovation from the fans.
