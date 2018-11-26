ABC7 has partnered with the Los Angeles Chargers to honor hometown heroes during all home games.On Sunday, the team introduced a woman who drive into the Woolsey Fire while thousands of people scrambled to flee their homes.Jess Phoenix was on a mission to save horses that were left behind to fend for themselves. She drove her truck and horse trailer right into the fire zone not just once - but four times. Each time she saved a horse."I thought, I would not want to be somebody terrified unable to move their horse in a fire and have nobody to call, no help to turn to. So I said, OK, I better go out and make a difference," she said.At halftime, the Chargers presented Phoenix with a personalized Chargers jersey and she got a standing ovation from the fans.