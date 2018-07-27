SOCIETY

Costa Mesa veteran receives new roof as part of nationwide program

Construction workers with the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project moved quickly to install a new roof at Robert and Patricia Souza's home in Costa Mesa. (KABC)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Costa Mesa veteran and his family are sleeping under a new roof thanks to the generosity of a nationwide effort to honor those who have served.

Construction workers with the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project moved quickly to install a new roof at Robert and Patricia Souza's home in Costa Mesa.

The program, referred to the Souzas by Habitat for Humanity, gives back to veterans by donating materials and teaming up with local contractors like McCormack Roofing for installation.

Cell phone video prior to construction shows the roof's rough conditions, including leaks near the couple's porch. Fixing the roof would've nearly cost the couple the whole house.

"I'm just so amazed that this is available and it's one of those things where you look at it on TV and go 'Good for everybody, but it couldn't possibly happen to us,'" Robert Souza said.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has replaced more than 70 roofs in the last two years.

"Helping them is kind of a background to them helping us first, right?," Owens Corning's Mark Burger said. "So I think it's our minimum opportunity."
