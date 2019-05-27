Society

Gillette ad features father teaching transgender son to shave for first time

A new ad by Gillette shows a rite of passage moment shared between a father and son, who is transgender: the son's first shave.

Gillette posted the new spot to its Facebook page on Thursday. In the ad, Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a Toronto-based actor and stage manager, introduces himself by saying he is still trying to figure out what type of man he wants to become. He said he's glad he's at the point in his transition where he can now shave.



After he puts on the shaving cream and picks up the razor, his dad shares encouraging words.

"Don't be scared. Don't be scared," he says. "Shaving is about being confident."

After he's done, Samson explains why it was so important to have his dad as part of the experience of his first shave.

"I'm at the point in my manhood where I'm actually happy," he says. "It's not just myself transitioning. It's everyone around me transitioning."

Dozens of the post's top comments on Facebook were supportive of the ad, with many calling it "beautiful" and "inclusive." On Twitter, the reception was more divided with some users writing that they would no longer be buying Gillette. Others thanked the brand for representing someone like them in their ads.

RELATED: Gillette posted a photo of a plus-size model and Twitter couldn't handle it
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyparentingtransgenderadvertisingsocial mediacommercial ad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News