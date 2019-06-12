Dallas Raines celebrates 35 years with ABC7

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dallas Raines celebrated his 35th anniversary with ABC7 on Tuesday.From his work in the community to his memorable moves, many people gave Dallas a special thank you.Those who participated in the tribute include ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, Dallas fan The Weather Bob and Disney CEO Bob Iger."Los Angeles would not be the same without you giving us that daily weather report, which is so important and you do so well, and you do it with such convictions, so thank you. And again, warmest congratulations," Iger said.Jimmy Kimmel from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" also had some encouraging and, of course, funny words for the on-air legend."You're always there, you're stronger than the Santa Anas, you are hotter than August in Granada Hills, and I hope you and the Megadoppler 7000 HD have a very romantic night together to celebrate, so attaboy and at 11!"Dallas said his passion for weather began when he was just a boy and a tornado went over his school."It means so much to me to be here in Southern California. When I first came, I couldn't believe I was going to get a chance to work in a Mediterranean climate," Dallas said. "People don't realize how fabulous it is."