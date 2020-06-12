Database tracks deaths involving law enforcement in Los Angeles County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6242607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Eric Garcetti said he does not support Black Lives Matter-LA's proposal to cut the Los Angeles Police Department's $1.8 billion operating budget by 90%.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the wake of the George Floyd killing, the Los Angeles Times compiled a database of deaths at the hands of law enforcement in Los Angeles County in the past 20 years.Since 2000, there have been nearly 900 killings by local police and sheriff's deputies that were ruled a homicide by county medical examiners.Almost all those killed were men, nearly 80 percent were black or Latino, and more than 98 percent were shot to death.In almost every case, the use of force was deemed legally justified by the Los Angeles County District Attorney.And in that time, just two officers were charged as a result of shooting a civilian while on duty.