Database tracks deaths involving law enforcement in Los Angeles County

Since 2000, there have been nearly 900 killings by local police and sheriff's deputies that were ruled a homicide by county medical examiners.
Almost all those killed were men, nearly 80 percent were black or Latino, and more than 98 percent were shot to death.
In almost every case, the use of force was deemed legally justified by the Los Angeles County District Attorney.
And in that time, just two officers were charged as a result of shooting a civilian while on duty.
