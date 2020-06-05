Society

Hundreds march through Hollywood demanding justice, reform

Demonstrators gathered in Beverly Hills after marching for miles through parts of L.A. to protest police violence and the in-custody death of George Floyd.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Demonstrators gathered in Beverly Hills Thursday evening after marching for miles through parts of Los Angeles to protest the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota and incidents of police violence.

The protest began in Hollywood around noon as hundreds of peaceful protesters hit the streets. At one point during the demonstration, protesters stopped to take a knee in honor of Floyd.

The crowd marched to Hancock Park and then back to Hollywood before going to Beverly Hills.

"It feels amazing because a lot of people are coming together, and we are peaceful," said protester Tara Moore. "We're not being violent. We just want to get the word across that black lives matter. This is our movement."

A caravan of cars and people showed up to demand justice and reform.

Protesters say George Floyd's death has brought global awareness to race relations, but say racism in America won't end until the Constitution is changed.

"There have to be provisions made in the Constitution that determine and defines the federal position and the state position in handling and addressing reform," said protester Dwayne Arthur Jones.

Many families also turned out in a show of support.

The protest was one of several in Los Angeles Thursday. Protests were also held in downtown L.A., Santa Clarita and Burbank.
