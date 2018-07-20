DISNEYLAND

Disney California Adventure's 'A Bug's Land' to close in September

Disneyland California Adventure will close "A Bug's Land" on September 4 to make way for the brand new Marvel superhero-themed area. (Disneyland Resort)

ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland announced its "A Bug's Life"-inspired attraction at Disney California Adventure will close in September to make way for the brand new Marvel superhero-themed area.

"A Bug's Land" will close Sept. 4, the day after Labor Day.

The area is inspired by the Pixar film, "A Bug's Life," and opened in 2002, featuring attractions related to the animated movie.

Attractions such as Heimlich's Chew Chew Train, Flik's Flyers, Francis' Ladybug Boogie and the 3-D show "It's Tough to Be a Bug!" will close with the area.

Meanwhile, the superhero land will feature characters from Marvel Comics and is set to open in 2020.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
